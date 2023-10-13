Israel-Hamas War

Hamas claims 13 hostages, including foreigners, killed in Israeli strikes

Hamas is holding dozens of people, both military and civilians including Americans, after taking hostages during its bloody incursion into Israel last weekend.

Hamas says Israel's heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed 13 hostages, including foreigners, held by the group in the last 24 hours.

NBC News has not verified the claim.

The Israeli military sent one evacuation order directly Friday morning, warning the residents of Gaza City to flee south in the narrow coastal territory, which is just 25 miles long.

Israel said it needed to target Hamas’ military infrastructure, much of which is buried deep underground. Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said the military will use “significant force” while making “extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.” He said residents would be allowed to return when the war is over.

Lior Gelbaum, a 24-year-old dual U.S-Israeli citizen, told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken what happened to her and others six days ago when Hamas attacked a music festival near Gaza where 260 were killed.
