Video Shows Shoplifters Ransack Neiman Marcus Store in San Francisco

The search is on for a team of high-end shoplifters in San Francisco.
Cell phone video caught the moment outside the Neiman Marcus in Union Square Monday.
Police say just before 6:00 p.m., multiple people grabbed shelves of merchandise and ran out, hopping into several different get-away cars.
Pictures taken inside the store right afterwards showed shattered glass, empty shelves, and dangling security chains.
As of Monday night, no arrests were made.