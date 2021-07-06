crime

Video Shows Shoplifters Ransack Neiman Marcus Store in San Francisco

As of Monday night, no arrests were made

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search is on for a team of high-end shoplifters in San Francisco.

Cell phone video caught the moment outside the Neiman Marcus in Union Square Monday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say just before 6:00 p.m., multiple people grabbed shelves of merchandise and ran out, hopping into several different get-away cars.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

4 More Victims Found in Surfside Condo Rubble, Bringing Death Toll to 32

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Pentagon Cancels $10 Billion JEDI Cloud Contract That Amazon and Microsoft Were Fighting Over

Pictures taken inside the store right afterwards showed shattered glass, empty shelves, and dangling security chains.

As of Monday night, no arrests were made.

This article tagged under:

crimeSan Franciscocaught on cameraUnion Square
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us