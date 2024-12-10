Air travel

Grenade found inside passenger's carry-on luggage at LaGuardia Airport, TSA says

The passenger told TSA officers he got the grenade, which was real albeit inert, as a gift from a museum.

By Tom Shea

TSA

For those traveling, just remember: Leave the explosives at home.

A grenade was found inside a man's carry-on luggage at LaGuardia International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The passenger was going through security at the New York City airport on Monday when the weapon of war was discovered in his bag. It was determined to be a real, albeit inert, grenade, according to the TSA.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

He told TSA officers that he got the grenade as a gift from a museum. Because it was inert, Port Authority Police did not take any action and the man faced no charges. However, the grenade did have to be surrendered to officers. The TSA said it would keep the explosive for training purposes.

The passenger who had packed the grenade was allowed to continue on to his flight, the TSA said.

This article tagged under:

Air travelTSA
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us