US Capitol Riot

Grandma Gossip Helped Lead FBI to Capitol Riot Suspect, Officials Say

Robert Lee Petrosh, 51, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, was charged in connection with the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A conversation between two women led to the arrest of a New Jersey man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

More than a week after the siege led by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the mother of Robert Lee Petrosh told a friend her son had participated in the mob that stormed into the Capitol, authorities said. That friend then told her grandson, who informed the FBI about his alleged role, according to the document.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Federal authorities first learned of Petrosh when an anonymous online tipster told the FBI he "was on the steps" of the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the complaint. Petrosh's mother's friend's grandson and an FBI officer who knew Petrosh for about 15 years identified him in photos later that month, the document said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus 13 hours ago

April Jobs Expected to Top 1 Million as Consumers Boost the Economy

India 5 hours ago

India Cases Hit New Record as Calls Grow for Strict Lockdown

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

US Capitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us