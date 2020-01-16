Gov’t Watchdog: White House Violated Law by Freezing Ukraine Aid

The White House violated federal law when it withheld U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office concluded in a report released Thursday.

In its decision, the federal government's watchdog agency said the Office of Management and Budget violated the Impoundment Control Act when it held up the security assistance Congress authorized for Ukraine for "policy reasons," rather than technical budgetary needs. The freeze is at the center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law," the GAO wrote in its report. "OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the ICA."

OMB has argued the hold was appropriate and necessary.

“We disagree with GAO's opinion. OMB uses its apportionment authority to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly spent consistent with the President's priorities and with the law," said OMB spokeswoman Rachel Semmel.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, and for obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.

Democrats say Trump abused his power in a July 25 phone call when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a favor and engaged in bribery by withholding nearly $400 million in military aide that Ukraine depends on to counter Russian aggression.

“This bombshell legal opinion from the independent Government Accountability Office demonstrates, without a doubt, that the Trump Administration illegally withheld security assistance from Ukraine," Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said in a statement. "The publicly available evidence also shows that the President himself ordered this illegal act. This violation of the law reflects a contempt for the Constitution and was a key part of his corrupt scheme to abuse the power of the presidency for his personal political purposes."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the agency's findings reinforce the need for the Senate to obtain relevant "documents and witnesses" in the impeachment trial.