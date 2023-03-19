Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, now a likely Republican candidate for president, has never lived in Youngstown, Ohio, where his mother's family is from.
But the once-overwhelmingly Democratic corner of the industrial Midwest -- where the economic populism and social conservatism that realigned the Republican Party and helped elect Donald Trump have intersected after decades of despair — offers an instructive origin story.
Places such as Youngstown and Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, where his father also grew up in the shadows of now-shuttered steel mills, have become incubators for the kinds of cultural grievances that DeSantis nurtures.
