GOP Sen. John Curtis says politicians are ‘not being honest' when they say they won't touch Social Security

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday that politicians are “not being honest” when they say they won’t touch Social Security.

His comments come as President Donald Trump has said his administration was “not touching” Social Security and town hall attendees have expressed concerns about potential Social Security cuts. Elon Musk, who has spearheaded Department of Government Efficiency efforts to cut spending, has vocally criticized Social Security, prompting concerns from some Trump allies.

“We’re not being honest when we look people in the eye and say we’re not going to touch it. If we don’t touch it, it touches itself,” Curtis told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker. “You know that, right? That’s not being honest with the American people, and I think that’s one of the things that makes them not trust us, when we say something that they just know is not true.”

Curtis said the government does not “need to impact the people that are in Social Security,” but instead can have a conversation about what Social Security looks like for younger generations that are further away from retirement, like 20- and 30-year-olds.

“We all need to say, those in retirement and those near retirement, we’re not going to touch it, you’re safe. But let’s have that conversation, because my kids don’t think they’re going to get it,” he said. “So why can’t we have a conversation with them about moving some of the variables around, and the sooner we do it, the less dramatic it has to be.”

“If we don’t do it, we have worse decisions thrust upon us,” he added.

Curtis said he plans to introduce a change to Social Security in a few months. A spokesperson for the senator declined to preview the bill.

Social Security, which includes retirement and disability benefit programs, has been referred to as the “third rail” of politics, meaning it is considered untouchable because of its widespread popularity.

Curtis has previously been vocal about wanting to reform Social Security, saying last year that he told then-prospective GOP Senate leaders to “use me as your tip of the spear” in discussions on Social Security reform, according to NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City.

Republicans have frequently voiced concerns about the federal deficit and made government cost-cutting a centerpiece of the second Trump administration. As part of these efforts, DOGE has moved to close some Social Security offices and alter telephone services.

Asked about Musk's involvement in decisions to cut federal programs, contracts and the federal workforce, Curtis said it was a "false narrative" that someone could not get involved in the government.

"President Trump can consult anybody he wants to," Curtis said. "Elon Musk is not making any cuts. He's only suggesting the cuts, and then President Trump is making the cuts."

An NBC News poll this month indicated that 46% of registered voters believed creating DOGE was a "good idea" but that 47% hold negative views of DOGE and 51% hold negative views of Musk.

Curtis was also asked about Trump ally Steve Bannon's comments in a NewsNation interview that he believes Trump will run for and win a third term, which the 22nd Amendment prohibits.

"I wouldn't have supported a third term for George Washington," Curtis said, confirming he would not support a third term for Trump, either.

The Trump administration is in court battles over deportations under the rarely invoked Alien Enemies Act. A judge had told a government lawyer to instruct his clients to turn around planes involved in deportations under the act, but the planes were later revealed to have landed in El Salvador. The timing of the flights and questions about the administration's responses to the judge are the centerpieces of a high-profile court battle.

Asked about the legality of the Trump administration's action, Curtis noted that he was not a lawyer, adding, "Let's let this play out."

"I think that's the beauty of the courts, is having confidence that it will play out and we'll get to the right answer," he said.

