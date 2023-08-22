Animals

Golfer beats goose to death on New York course after bird struck with ball: SPCA

A golfer on the 14th hole allegedly whacked the goose several times with his club, according to SPCA officials who spoke with staff and witnesses

By Tom Shea

Putnam County SPCA

A New York golfer was charged after allegedly beating a goose to death with his club, according to law enforcement.

Officers with the Putnam County SPCA said they received a complaint on Friday at the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac about a golfer who had beaten a Canada goose.

Witnesses said that a goose was struck by a golf ball and was left dazed. That's when a golfer on the 14th hole allegedly whacked the goose several times with his club, according to SPCA officials who spoke with staff and witnesses.

The golfer walked away afterward, but when he noticed the goose was still moving, he went back and hit the bird again, the SPCA said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

After being identified by witnesses, the SPCA charged Enrico Sarli, of Carmel, with one count of animal cruelty. Sarli was issued a summons for the alleged violation, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

AnimalsNew YorkCrime and CourtsPutnam County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us