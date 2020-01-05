Netflix

Golden Globes 2020: Key Storylines Going Into the Awards Show

Netflix could dominate and five-time emcee Ricky Gervais could shock the crowd. Here's what to expect

Hollywood's second-biggest night is nearly here, NBC News reports. The boozy Golden Globes Awards are slated for Sunday (8 p.m. ET on NBC), just 35 days before the relatively more prim Academy Awards ceremony. The list of film and television nominees picked by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is as eclectic as ever, but the telecast is once again shadowed by uproar over gender inequalities. Here's a look at some of the major storylines heading into the 77th Golden Globes, hosted for the fifth time by sharp-tongued comedian Ricky Gervais.

Netflix could rule the night

Netflix towers above traditional studios with 34 total nominations, including four movies contending for best picture and four television shows vying for the top-tier prizes.

'Here are the all-male nominees' — again

For the fifth time in as many years, the contenders in the best director category are all men: Bong Joon-Ho ("Parasite"), Sam Mendes ("1917"), Todd Phillips ("Joker"), Scorsese ("The Irishman") and Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"). 

Gervais as M.C.? Anything could happen

Ricky Gervais, the bawdy and acerbic British comic, will return to host the Globes for the fifth and purportedly final time.

Best actor is anyone's guess

In a year of male-centered movies such as "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," it might be only fitting that the most crowded and competitive race is among the lead actors.

