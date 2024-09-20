news

A Glacier National Park trail in Montana is closed after bear attacks hiker

Rangers are still trying to determine if the attack involved a grizzly bear or a black bear.

By The Associated Press

File – This Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, shows hikers in Glacier National Park in Montana.
AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File

A section of a popular Glacier National Park trail was closed Thursday after a man was attacked by a bear and injured, park officials said.

Rangers are still trying to determine if the attack involved a grizzly bear or a black bear.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The 35-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning when his hiking party encountered the bear near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trailhead on the Highline Trail.

The man hiked over a mile (.65 kilometers) to Granite Park Chalet with assistance and was flown to a spot where he could be taken by ambulance to a hospital in Whitefish.

The trail from Haystack Butte to the Granite Park Chalet will remain closed until further notice, officials said.

Park officials did not release any further information, including the man’s name or the extent of his injuries.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us