Trump administration

Giuliani Sought Private Meeting With Ukrainian President, Documents Show

The letter was part of the evidence turned over to the House impeachment investigators by lawyers for Lev Parna

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J..
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Rudy Giuliani wrote a letter requesting a private meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, then the president-elect of Ukraine, with President Donald Trump's "knowledge and consent," according to records released by House Democrats Tuesday.

The letter was part of the evidence turned over to the House impeachment investigators by lawyers for Lev Parnas, the Giuliani associate who is awaiting trial on campaign finances charges. It bolsters Democrats' argument that Giuliani was doing Trump's bidding by trying to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Election 2020 9 mins ago

Live Blog: Democrats Face Off Before Iowa Caucuses

impeachment 4 hours ago

Pelosi Sets Wednesday Votes to Send Impeachment to Senate

Trump has previously tried to distance himself from his attorney's effort, saying in November that "I didn't direct him."

For the full story, go to NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpUkraineRudy Giuliani
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us