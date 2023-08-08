Gisele Bündchen reflects on how ‘breakups are never easy' after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is giving herself an assist when it comes to post-divorce life.

The model shared how she's kept a positive mentality following her high-profile breakup from husband Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

"I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," Bündchen said in an interview with Vogue Brasil published Aug. 8 and translated from Portuguese. "Breakups are never easy."

As a way to protect her mental health, Bündchen—who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Brady—turns her attention to more fulfilling aspects of her life. As she put it, "I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

She added, "I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go."

Bündchen announced her divorce from Brady, 46, in October, sharing that the two had "grown apart."

She later explained that she and the retired NFL star "just wanted different things," telling Vanity Fair in March, "That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

Since then, Bündchen has been open about her own journey of personal growth during this new chapter of her life.

"We all have our fair shares of trials," the 43-year-old captioned an Instagram video of herself on a bike ride back in April. "Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow."

Bündchen continued, "Nothing is permanent. So let's enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"

As for Brady? He, too, is focused on co-parenting his two youngest kids with Bündchen as well as son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," he told E! News in June, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."