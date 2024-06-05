Texas

Video shows giraffe snatching child from vehicle at Texas drive-thru safari

As a result of the incident, guests will no longer be able to ride in the bed of pick-up trucks

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family trip to a drive-thru safari in Texas turned into a heart-stopping experience when a giraffe grabbed hold of a child.

The incident was caught on camera at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose on Saturday, June 1st, and has now gone viral.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

In the video, the family attempts to feed the safari animal when the animal suddenly snatches the child's shirt. Fortunately, the giraffe quickly releases the toddler, and she is not hurt in any way.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reached out to Fossil Rim for a statement regarding the incident, but they haven't received a response yet.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

However, on Wednesday, the wildlife center's website announced a new policy: starting Thursday, guests will no longer be allowed to ride in the bed of pick-up trucks.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us