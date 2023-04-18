space

Giant Mystery Spiral Hangs Over Alaska Aurora in Stunning Time-Lapse

It wasn’t aliens – just engine exhaust from a SpaceX mission

By Nina Lin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A massive mystery spiral hung in the skies of Alaska last weekend, confusing night sky watchers hoping to catch an aurora instead of aliens.

Alaska-based photographer and "professional aurora hunter" Todd Salat was one of many who caught the surreal sight in a stunning series of pictures. Salat caught a 30-second time-lapse that showed the spiral growing and stretching over Donnelly Dome near Delta Junction, Alaska, on April 15 against the northern lights.  

An image of an icy-blue spiral against a green ribbon of northern lights over Donnelly Dome, near Delta Junction, Alaska, April 15, 2023.
Courtesy Todd Salat / Aurora Hunter
Professional photographer and aurora hunter Todd Salat caught a mysterious spiral in the sky over Donnelly Dome near Delta Junction, Alaska, April 15, 2023.

As it turns out, the minutes-long spectacle was more NASA than E.T. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"At first I had no idea of what I was seeing," he told NBC in an email, "but this phenomenon appears to be caused by engine exhaust from a SpaceX Transporter-7 mission."

The SpaceX rocket launched from California's Vandenberg Space Force hours earlier and the engine exhaust vented water vapor that turned into ice during its fly-by over Alaska.

An image of an icy-blue spiral against a green ribbon of northern lights over Donnelly Dome, near Delta Junction, Alaska, April 15, 2023. Professional photographer and aurora hunter Todd Salat caught a mysterious spiral in the sky over Donnelly Dome near Delta Junction, Alaska, April 15, 2023.
Courtesy Todd Salat / Aurora Hunter
The spiral grew and stretched over Alaska's night sky within minutes as seen in a two-and-a-half minute time-lapse Salat caught.

Don Hampton, a space physicist and professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, told NBC affiliate KTUU that the ice effectively caught and reflected sunlight from its high altitude, creating “this spiral galaxy of a display.”

Others, like Elizabeth Withnall in Kotzebue, Alaska, were more annoyed than amazed. 

"Seriously, Elon?" Withnall posted on social media. "You gotta ruin my aurora?"

This isn't the first flying sky spiral caused by a SpaceX launch this year – one was caught by the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera over the night skies of Hawaii last January from a military GPS satellite that launched from Florida.

Space Oddities From Around the U.S.

California Mar 18

Watch: Mysterious Streaks of Light Seen Over California Sky

Hawaii Jan 31

Space Spiral Seen From Hawaii Likely SpaceX Satellite, Experts Say

This article tagged under:

spaceAlaskaSPACEXphotos
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us