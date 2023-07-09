Georgia

Georgia mayor arrested on burglary and trespassing charges

The City Council member who is serving as acting mayor after Khalid Kamau's arrest is one of five members who sued him this year.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Kamau
Getty

A Georgia mayor was charged with burglary and criminal trespassing Saturday, leading the way for him to be temporarily replaced by one of five City Council members who sued him this year.

Khalid Kamau, the mayor of the city of South Fulton in metropolitan Atlanta, was charged with criminal trespassing and first-degree burglary. He was released the same day on $11,000 in surety bonds. 

He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported.

The police department forwarded a request for more information to the city's public affairs director, who declined to provide details Sunday, citing an "ongoing investigation.

