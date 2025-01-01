Georgia judge is found dead in courtroom on his final day on the bench

A judge was found dead in a Georgia courtroom on what was to have been his last day on the job, authorities said Tuesday.

Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies found State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, on Tuesday morning. He appears to have died by suicide, the sheriff's office said.

Yekel, who was appointed to the bench two years ago by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, lost his election bid earlier this year. His term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024.

“The family’s distraught,” Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie told reporters Tuesday. “It’s supposed to be a happy time this time of year and now they’ve got this.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

McDuffie said one of his deputies discovered Yekel’s body after authorities were dispatched to the courthouse on a report of a possible suicide at 10:20 a.m. It appears Yekel may have died Monday night, he said.

Court was not in session Tuesday, the sheriff said, adding that Yekel’s autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Yekel was admitted to the state bar on June 14, 1976, and was in good standing at the time of his death, bar records show.

He presided over preliminary criminal matters and other cases in Springfield, roughly 26 miles north of Savannah.

In a Dec. 2 letter to Kemp, Yekel pointed to his failed election effort and asked to resign, a copy of the note shows. Yekel won the initial round of voting in May but lost in a runoff.

Yekel asked for the effective date of his resignation to be Dec. 30, one day before the end of his term, a copy of the note shows.

"I feel that the office of State Court Judge of Effingham is too important to be decided by only 6% of the eligible voters of Effingham County," he said.

Kemp rejected his request, saying the results of a fair election "should not be nullified on the basis of manufactured legal technicality."

A spokesperson for Kemp declined to comment on the investigation, citing an open investigation, but said "Judge Yekel’s family and loved ones are in all our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: