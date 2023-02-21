Donald Trump

Georgia Grand Jury Recommended Indictments for More Than a Dozen People in Trump Probe, Foreperson Says

Emily Kohrs said the list of recommended indictments is "not a short list"

Logan Cyrus / AFP via Getty Images

The Georgia grand jury that investigated possible interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump and his allies recommended indictments against over a dozen people, the jury foreperson said Tuesday — a list she said "might" include the former president.  

"There are certainly names that you will recognize, yes. There are names also you might not recognize," Emily Kohrs said in an interview that will air Tuesday on NBC News’ “Nightly News.”

She said the list of recommended indictments is "not a short list."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday described the attacks on his family after he did not reverse the election results in Georgia at the request of former President Donald Trump.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us