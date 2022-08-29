Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Must Testify in Trump Election Interference Probe, Judge Rules

A Georgia judge on Monday denied Gov. Brian Kemp's bid to avoid testifying before the grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation of possible 2020 election interference by then-President Donald Trump and others but said he doesn't have to testify until after the November election.

"The governor is in the midst of a re-election campaign and this criminal grand jury investigation should not be used by the District Attorney, the Governor's opponent, or the Governor himself to influence the outcome of that election," Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his six-page ruling. "Once the election is over, the Court expects the Governor's legal team promptly to make arrangements for his appearance."

Kemp, a Republican who has come under fire from Trump for refusing his demands to help overturn Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election, faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Nov. 8 election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday described the attacks on his family after he did not reverse the election results in Georgia at the request of former President Donald Trump.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.