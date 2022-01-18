coronavirus pandemic

Genetic Risk Factor Found for COVID-19 Smell and Taste Loss, Researchers Say

Six months after contracting COVID, as many as 1.6 million people in the U.S. are still unable to smell or have experienced a change in their ability to smell

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Scientists are piecing together why some people lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Genetics identified a genetic risk factor associated with the loss of smell after a COVID infection, a discovery that brings experts closer to understanding the perplexing pattern and may point the way toward much-needed treatments. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Six months after contracting COVID, as many as 1.6 million people in the United States are still unable to smell or have experienced a change in their ability to smell. 

Aaron Collins, also known as @masknerd on Twitter, explains what you need to know about high-filtration masks like KN95s, KF94s and N95s, which are able to filter out viral particles and can help you stay safe amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

covid test 4 hours ago

Website for Free COVID Tests From Government Launches Early at ‘Limited Capacity'

voting rights 14 hours ago

Big Voting Bill Faces Defeat as 2 Dems Won't Stop Filibuster

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus vaccinenature genetics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us