Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need Covid Boosters, US Health Agencies Say

The agencies urged Americans 12 and older who have not been vaccinated to do so

People who are fully vaccinated do not need a Covid-19 booster, health and drug officials said Thursday.

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement.

The agencies said that those who are vaccinated are protected from variants, including the surging delta variant. But they urged Americans 12 and older who have not been vaccinated to do so.

