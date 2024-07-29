French telecoms network hit by vandalism within days of arson attacks against national railways

Damage to French telecoms infrastructure was reported by officials early Monday, causing local power outages and raising the specter of further national disruption as the country hosts the Olympic Games.

Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Marina Ferrari that France's telecoms network was experiencing isolated outages due to damage carried out overnight in several regions.

Telecoms infrastructure was damaged in France, within days of attacks against the country's rail network that disrupted travel for 800,000 people through the weekend, just as the Olympics Games opening ceremony kicked off in Paris.

Normal train service had resumed on the French rail network by Monday — when authorities reported damage to telecoms infrastructure, which caused local power outages and raised the specter of further national disruption.

Fiber optic, fixed telephone and mobile services may face localized issues, with operators working to carry out repairs, Ferrari said on social platform X.

"I condemn in the strongest terms these cowardly and irresponsible actions," she said in a statement, according to a CNBC translation.

It was not immediately clear whether vandalism to the telecoms network was connected to the damage and arson carried out on the rail network last week.

Pre-empting suspicions, the Kremlin on Monday hit out at any suggestion Russia was involved in the Friday rail attack, with Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the notion "fake news," state-owned news agency Tass reported.

Speaking to France 2 TV, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin separately said his ministry had identified the profiles of several people in relation to the rail attack, according to a France 24 translation. Darmanin said the "deliberate, very precise" type of action carried out was generally associated with far-left activists — with no mention of a specific campaign or political party — and did not provide evidence for the claim in the interview.

To date, no group has claimed responsibility for arson and other damages which stalled service on France's high-speed rail lines.

