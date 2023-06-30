Fox News

Fox News settles fired producer Abby Grossberg's lawsuit for $12 million

Abby Grossberg, who worked on Tucker Carlson's and Maria Bartiromo's shows, said she was harassed

An image of Abby Grossberg standing on a New York street. She has short cropped brown. hair and is wearing a yellow shirt with a blue blazer.
NBC News

Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, settled a pair of lawsuits against the network and Carlson for $12 million, her attorney Parisis Filippatos said Friday.

Grossberg sued the network, Carlson, its parent company and a number of executives this year alleging that she was harassed, retaliated against and set up to take the fall for Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News. She said she was later fired for going public with her claims. At the time, Fox News denied her allegations.

In her lawsuits, the former producer, who also worked for Maria Bartiromo’s show, described Fox News as a toxic, misogynistic environment.

“We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” a Fox News spokesman said in a statement.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Fox NewsTucker Carlson
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us