Fox News settles fired producer Abby Grossberg's lawsuit for $12 million

Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, settled a pair of lawsuits against the network and Carlson for $12 million, her attorney Parisis Filippatos said Friday.

Grossberg sued the network, Carlson, its parent company and a number of executives this year alleging that she was harassed, retaliated against and set up to take the fall for Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News. She said she was later fired for going public with her claims. At the time, Fox News denied her allegations.

In her lawsuits, the former producer, who also worked for Maria Bartiromo’s show, described Fox News as a toxic, misogynistic environment.

“We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” a Fox News spokesman said in a statement.

