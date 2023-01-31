Fowl Play: Pink Pigeon Found in NYC Park Was ‘Deliberately Dyed'

Wildlife experts are trying to figure out how a pink pigeon ended up in a New York City park.

According to the Wild Bird Fund, the domestic king pigeon found inside Madison Square Park appears to have been deliberately dyed, then released. The group said domesticated birds already have trouble surviving because they are unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators.

"Pigeons come in many different colors and plumages, but pink isn't one of them," the group said in a Facebook post.

Being an unusual color would make this one even more of a target. The group said a good Samaritan rescued the pink pigeon and it's now being cared for.

The group said the bird appeared to be "barely more than a fledgling" and showed signs of malnutrition. They also discouraged releasing domestic birds for ceremonies.

"Please never release domestic birds to the wild. Not for weddings, funerals, celebrations, art projects, anything. (We'd hope that "don't dye them" goes without saying, but…) They will starve or be preyed on," the Wild Bird Fund said. "If you see an all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, it needs your help. Please catch the bird and bring it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary near you."

It was not immediately clear why the bird was dyed pink.