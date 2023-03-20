Capitol Riot

Four Oath Keepers Members Found Guilty of Obstruction in the Far-Right Group's Third Jan. 6 Trial

More than two years after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has arrested about 1,000 people in connection with the breach

Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday, as a judge ordered jurors to continue deliberating the most serious counts against two additional defendants.

Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. The jury found Michael Greene, another member of the Oath Keepers, not guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, but was still debating whether he was guilty of aiding or abetting the obstruction of an official proceeding.

Bennie Parker was found not guilty of aiding or abetting, but the jury was still deliberating the conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding charge.

Capitol Riot
