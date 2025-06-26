Fortnite players are getting extra time to cash out.

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Wednesday that it has reopened the process for gamers and their parents and guardians to submit a refund claim stemming from its 2023 settlement with Epic Games, Fortnite's developer.

Epic Games agreed to pay $245 million to settle FTC allegations that the company used deceptive practices to trick players into making unwanted purchases.

The FTC issued the first round of refunds in December, which came out to 629,344 payments totaling more than $72 million.

The next round of refunds will send 969,173 checks and PayPal payments totaling more than $126 million on June 25 and June 26 to consumers who filed a valid claim.

Customers who are eligible and have not yet submitted a claim still have a chance to get in on the settlement. Here's what to know:

How to file a claim for a Fortnite refund

You can apply for a refund here.

To apply for a refund, you will need a claim number or your Epic Account ID.

When is the new Fortnite refund deadline?

Eligible customers have until Wednesday, July 9, to submit a claim.

Who is eligible to apply for a Fortnite refund?

You may submit a claim for a refund if you meet any of the following qualifications:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

You must be at least 18 years old to submit a claim. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian complete the form.

How much will the Fortnite refunds be?

The FTC says payment amounts depend on several factors, including how many people submit a claim.

The average payment for the first round of refunds was $114, while payments from the second round of refunds averaged out to around $130.

How will customers receive their Fortnite refunds?

Eligible customers can choose to get their refund by check or through PayPal.

When will Fortnite refunds be paid out?

The FTC expects to send additional payments in 2026 after reviewing and validating all claims. It says it will announce additional information at a later date.

NBC Chicago Staff contributed to this story.