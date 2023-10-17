Animals

Texas dog named ‘Happiest Hound in America'

Monica Wesevich entered Hershey into the house-sitting website's national competition

By Elvira Sakmari

Did you know the happiest hound in America lives in Fort Worth, Texas? That's according to a TrustedHousesitters.com contest.

Monica Wesevich entered Hershey into the house-sitting website's national competition where owners and pet sitters submitted pictures of their pups.

On her Instagram, @MommaToHershey, where Wesevich chronicles life with Hershey, she said he's been on every single pet-sitting adventure, close to 80 in four years.

"[Hershey's] superpower is building lasting fur-riendships," said owner Wesevich. "He does this by his calm and pleasant presence to all animals. We can literally see pet's anxiety decrease right before our eyes thanks to Hershey."

Monica said Hershey has befriended numerous dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits, sheep, goats, guinea pigs, finches, fish and even a hamster.

His happy disposition earned him the title of Happiest Hound in America. Wesevich wins a free year of membership with TrustedHousesitters.

