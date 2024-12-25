Recalls

Systane eye drops recalled for possible fungal contamination

One lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF was recalled following a consumer complaint “of foreign material observed inside a sealed single-use vial."

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

One lot of Systane brand eye drops were voluntarily recalled due to possible fungal contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said an infection could threaten vision and in very rare cases could potentially be life-threatening, but said it has not received any reports of infections to date.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The affected Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count is limited to lot number 10101, expiration date 2025/09.

NBCDFW.com
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The product can be identified by the green and pink carton design, the presence of “Systane” and “ULTRA PF” brand names on the front of the carton, and the “25 vials” package size.

Anyone in possession of affected product should stop using the drops immediately. Purchasers can seek either a refund or replacement, the FDA said.

People experiencing symptoms of a possible eye infection should consult with their doctor as soon as possible.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Recalls 1 hour ago

Pet food recalled over bird flu contamination after cat dies

Medicare 2 hours ago

Medicare's $2,000 prescription drug cap expected to bring major relief to cancer patients

More information about the recall from the FDA's website can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us