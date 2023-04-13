Florida

Fort Lauderdale Got 25 Inches of Rain in ‘Unprecedented' Storm

The Florida city's airport ceased flight activity for a second day after roads and runways were flooded in Wednesday's storm.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Fort Lauderdale’s airport remained closed for a second day Thursday after 25 inches of rain fell on the South Florida city, flooding roads, swamping cars and stranding travelers, officials said.

“The amount of rainfall is unprecedented,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said Thursday.

And it wasn't over. Another round of rain Thursday flooded roads that had been passable, the city government said, and residents were urged to stay off the roads.

Drone video broadcast by NBC Miami showed abandoned cars littering downtown, even as the waters had receded.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

There have been 900 calls for service to the city’s fire department, including rescues, Trantalis said earlier in the day, but no deaths have been reported. Around 600 people were taken to shelters, the city said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Floridasevere weather
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us