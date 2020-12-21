Missing Fort Drum Soldier Found Shot to Death in NJ; Fellow Soldier in Custody in NY

A 20-year-old soldier from Tennessee who went missing from New York state's Fort Drum was found shot to death in New Jersey, authorities said Monday -- and they're holding a U.S. Army soldier in connection with his death.

Hayden Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown to meet a fellow soldier, Jamaal Mellish, for "some type of vehicle exchange, officials said. Harris' body was found in a wooded area of Byram Township on Saturday.

Authorities believe Mellish "abducted" Harris and killed him, First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said. Mellish, 23, is being held in New York and charges are pending. Attorney information for him wasn't clear.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

"His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death. His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated Air Assault School in 2019.