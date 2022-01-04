Former United Airlines Flight Attendant Accused of Stealing Identity of Dead Child

A Brazilian man is accused of stealing the identity of a dead American child in order to obtain a U.S. passport and become a flight attendant for United Airlines, according to federal investigators.

The man, Ricardo Cesar Guedes, 49, falsely assumed the identity of William Ericson Ladd, an Atlanta boy who died in an August 1979 car crash in Washington state at 4 years old, a criminal complaint says.

While using Ladd's name, Guedes obtained a U.S. passport, got married and purchased a home mortgage, according to the complaint. He allegedly listed his occupation as a flight attendant for United Airlines.

