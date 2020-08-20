Former Trump Campaign Boss Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud in NY

What to Know Former Trump campaign CEO and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is among four people indicted for fraud in New York

Federal prosecutors allege key figures behind the "We Build the Wall" campaign misused donations for personal expenses

The campaign started as a GoFundMe in 2018 and raised $25 million from hundreds of thousands of donors

Former Trump campaign CEO and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was indicted in New York on fraud charges related to a fundraising campaign to build a border wall, federal prosecutors said.

Bannon is among four people indicted for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors to the online "We Build the Wall" campaign.

Manhattan federal prosecutors allege that Bannon, campaign leader Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea "received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from We Build the Wall, which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations."

"We Build the Wall" began as a GoFundMe campaign in late 2018, designed to raise money directly from the public to build a border wall in the face of Congressional opposition.

While Kolfage publicly guaranteed that he would not take salary or compensation, and that 100 percent of funds raised would go toward the wall, the indictment alleges he actually took more than $350,000 for personal use and took steps to conceal it.

According to the indictment, a non-profit controlled by Bannon received $1 million of the money, some of which went to cover various of his personal expenses.

After finding out last October that their fundraising campaign might be under federal investigation, the defendants took steps to hide their activity even further, including the use of encrypted messaging, the indictment says.

Bannon is expected to be presented in federal court in New York later Thursday.

The four defendants each face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries up to 20 years in prison.

Steve Bannon has departed the White House, where he was President Donald Trump’s chief strategist. His tenure lasted seven months. White House chief of staff John Kelly and Bannon mutually agreed that Friday would be Bannon’s last day, according to a statement from the press secretary that said they were “grateful for his service.”

Bannon becomes the second Trump 2016 campaign manager to face criminal charges. Paul Manafort was convicted of unrelated fraud charges in 2018.

And only minutes after Bannon was indicted, a federal judge rejected an attempt by President Trump to block the Manhattan district attorney from subpoenaing his tax records.