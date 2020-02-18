Philadelphia jurors delivered a split verdict on Tuesday in the sexual assault trial of a former Temple University fraternity president.

Ari Goldstein, 23, was found guilty of three charges including felony attempted sexual assault of a Temple University freshman inside his bedroom at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house. The incident happened during the 2017-2018 school year.

In testimony during the trial, the woman described attending a party at the house along N. Broad Street and being invited to Goldstein's room. There, she said, he tried to force her to perform oral sex.

Goldstein was found not guilty for the rape of a second woman in a separate incident.

Perry DeMarco, Goldstein's attorney, argued that he was involved in a “sustained” sexual relationship with one of the victims. DeMarco maintained both encounters were consensual.

Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women said they were sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. The reports also included allegations of underage drinking and drug use.

Goldstein is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.