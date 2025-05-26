Arkansas

Manhunt: Former police chief considered ‘extremely dangerous' escapes Arkansas prison

A still image from a security camera shows Grant Hardin wearing a makeshift Department of Corrections uniform when he escaped.

By NBC Staff

Grant Hardin, pictured, is wanted in Arkansas after escaping from jail on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Arkansas Department of Corrections

A manhunt is underway in Arkansas after a former police chief escaped from a prison in Calico Rock on Sunday afternoon.

Grant Hardin, the former chief of police in the town of Gateway, was serving a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted on rape and murder charges.

He was discovered missing from his prison cell around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office said Hardin is "considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached."

A still image from a security camera shows Hardin wearing a makeshift Department of Corrections uniform when he escaped.

Hardin had been incarcerated since 2017 after pleading guilty to two crimes including the 2017 murder of a city water employee, and the 1997 rape of a teacher inside an elementary school.

The latter was considered a cold case before DNA evidence linked him to the assault years later.

He eventually pleaded guilty to both charges.

In total, Hardin was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

