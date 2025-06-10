Former first lady Barbara Bush is honored with forever stamp

Former first lady Barbara Bush's commemorative Forever stamp is officially available.

First announced in May, the stamp was dedicated in a June 10 ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine, two days after what would have been Barbara Bush’s 100-year birthday.

Barbara Bush was married to George H.W. Bush, the 41st U.S. president, and is the mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd.

Former first ladies Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford also recently got their own commemorative Forever stamps in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

The image on the stamp is of Barbara Bush’s official White House portrait, created by painter and sculptor Chas Fagan.

Known for his work depicting real-life figures, Fagan has created oil paintings of all 45 presidents for CSPAN’s “American Presidents: Life Portraits” exhibition. He also worked on statues of Ronald Reagan for the U.S. Capitol, Neil Armstrong for Purdue University and the official portrait of Mother Teresa for St. Peter’s in Rome.

Still, for all his accomplishments, a USPS stamp marks a career first.

“The idea of having a stamp made was a complete honor, and on a personal side, probably could not happen to a nicer person, too,” Fagan says in an interview with TODAY.com.

Fagan explains the intention behind official portraits like Barbara Bush's.

“In capturing first ladies and presidents, you’re trying to present them as visitors would like to see them or meet them for the first time when they arrive at the White House,” Fagan says.

Essentially, portraits are meant to be an introduction to the figure.

“For those from different eras, those who never had the chance to meet people like Barbara Bush, they have a chance to see and possibly get a little insight into their personality,” Fagan says.

The task may seem daunting, but Fagan said that those worries went away as soon as he met the first lady.

“I was nervous as can be when I arrived there,” Fagan says. “But immediately, her humor came out, so that made everything much more relaxed and genuine for me.”

Fagan revealed that all the stylistic choices in the portrait were made by the former first lady herself, including the purple top, the pearl necklace and pin. One aspect of the portrait didn’t make the stamp: A cameo from the first lady’s English springer spaniel, Millie.

Fagan says that the former first lady's beloved dog joined the official portrait once he saw how she interacted with Millie while painting her portrait.

"It's at the point that I asked if we might consider having Millie in the portrait. And she loved the idea of being able to revive Millie for the occasion," Fagan says.

Though excluding Millie was intentional in the stamp, Fagan says it's to better highlight the former first lady. His portrait hopes to evoke a sense of welcoming towards audience, just like how the first lady did in person.

"It's got a little bit of warmth to it," Fagan says. "You can see the humor about to come out. That was my absolute goal."

USPS Barbara Bush Stamp. (USPS)

