Trump commutes sentence of former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of former Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover.

Hoover was convicted of operating a criminal enterprise in the late 1990s while imprisoned on a murder conviction, and had been housed at a federal supermax facility in Colorado to serve out that sentence.

On Wednesday, Hoover’s federal sentence was commuted, though he will still be required to return to Illinois to resume serving his sentence for a murder he was convicted of in the 1970s.

“After nearly 30 years in federal solitary and over 50 years behind bars, Larry Hoover has been granted executive clemency by President Trump. His federal life sentence is over. Justice, mercy, and redemption prevailed. The fight continues—but today, we celebrate,” attorney Justin Moore said on X.

Hoover was known as the founder of the Chicago street gang the Gangster Disciples, and had been convicted in 1973 of ordering the murder of William Young, who was abducted and shot to death in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

He was sentenced to 150-to-200 years in prison for that killing, but was later charged with a variety of federal charges, including conspiracy, extortion, and running a criminal enterprise from inside prison walls.

He was convicted on those federal charges in 1998 and was transferred to a supermax prison in Colorado.

Now, his bid for clemency was granted by Trump, and his attorney praised the work it took to get to this point.

“This was all faith, legal precision and relentless determination,” Moore said. “Six life sentences. Beneath the Rocky Mountains. Gone. Just like that.”

Chicago native Kanye West has been a longtime advocate for Hoover’s commutation, and advocated on his behalf during an appearance at the White House in 2018. He also hosted a benefit concert on Hoover's behalf in 2021 alongside Drake and other artists.

Hoover is eligible for parole on his Illinois conviction, but it's unclear how long that process could take as his attorneys seek to have him set free.

Trump also issued several pardons, including for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with former New York Rep. Michael Grimm, who was convicted of tax fraud.