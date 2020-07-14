Ford Unleashes Its Latest Bronco, a Daring Redesign of the Rough-Riding Classic

Ford unleashed its latest Bronco on Monday night, offering up a daring redesign of the rough-riding classic that has been one of the top-selling SUVs since its debut in model-year 1966.
Ford is so confident about the success of this new SUV that it is launching an entire "family." That includes retro-styled 2-door and 4-door versions sharing the same underlying chassis as its Ranger pickup. It also will produce a smaller, less angular model built off a ruggedized version of its Escape crossover platform.
"We’ll start with the three models we have," targeting the fastest-growing segment, said Mark Grueber, the new sub-brand marketing chief, responding to a question from NBC News. "But we will continue to look at where we can satisfy customers and how to continue to expand the brand in the future."
U.S. & World
The day's top national and international news.
First introduced during the 1966 model-year, the Bronco was one of the first SUVs targeting a broad retail market. It gained a loyal following but also found itself inextricably linked to former football star O.J. Simpson, after a 1994 police pursuit as he rode in a white Bronco on Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994 — a slow-speed chase that was viewed on national TV by 95 million people.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com