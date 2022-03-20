Tesla

Watch: LA Driver Crashes Flying Tesla in ‘Wild' Stunt Attempt

The rented Tesla was then abandoned and the driver fled the scene.

By City News Service and Darsha Philips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Los Angeles police offered a $1,000 reward as they searched for the driver a rented Tesla who tried to pull off a dangerous stunt early Sunday in Echo Park but crashed into two parked cars.

The incident happened shortly after midnight near Baxter and Alvarado streets, the LAPD reported. 

The LAPD is searching for the driver in a dangerous Tesla stunt that crashed into two parked cars. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on March 20, 2022.

"That was wild to watch. Too much too much way too much," Sandy Hawkins, a witness, said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"A lot of stunts and tricks. YouTube is the source of it all," said Jordan Hooks, the owner of a Subaru that was one of the vehicles hit.

He says the driver likely did this for likes, follows and one minute of YouTube fame.

"With this there was no accountability we are just going to do this we are not going to talk to any of the neighbors damage a bunch of stuff and just take off," Hooks said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol; Russian Strike Levels Kyiv Mall

Supreme Court 10 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Hearing Opens for SCOTUS Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson

The rented Tesla was then abandoned and the driver fled the scene.

Baxter Street is known as the steepest hill in Los Angeles and has attracted lots of people doing stunts looking for internet fame.

There was no immediate description of the driver who will likely face hit-and-run charges, the station reported. 

The LAPD initially asked for assistance in attempting to identify the driver of the rented Tesla, who left the scene in a different car. However, the video and plea for assistance generated so many responses that the LAPD has since requested that people stop reaching out with tips.

"We have reached out to [the possible driver] on his social media account," the LAPD said in a statement on Twitter. "We are asking any witnesses to also come forward."

This article tagged under:

TeslaLAPDEcho Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us