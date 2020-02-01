Local

Flu Season Continues, With H1N1 Diagnoses Picking Up, CDC Says

10,000 people have died of the flu this season, including 64 children

More than 19 million cases of the flu have been diagnosed in the U.S. this season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

After a dip in the first few weeks of 2020, flu activity has once again picked up, with no signs the season has peaked. Widespread activity was reported in every state, except Hawaii, NBC News reports.

Overall, the CDC estimates that the flu has lead to 180,000 hospitalizations this season. Sixty-eight children have died.

Flu season had an odd start, with an unprecedented early surge in a B strain the virus. Flu B generally hits younger people harder. But now increasingly, cases of a flu A strain — H1N1 — have been diagnosed.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

