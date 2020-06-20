POLICE

Florida Sheriff Decries Hanging Mannequin in Police Uniform

The mannequin was removed and authorities launched an investigation

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Motorists saw a startling scene Saturday morning as they drove along a Florida interstate: a mannequin dressed in a police uniform dangling from a rope at an overpass.

Emergency crews in Jacksonville, Florida, were dispatched shortly after 6:20 a.m. to investigate a possible suicide.

But when they got there, they discovered a mannequin hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass wearing a pig mask and dressed in what appeared to be a New York City police uniform.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

AG Barr Says President Trump Has Fired US Attorney Investigating Trump Allies

Decision 2020 17 hours ago

Amid Wave of Cultural Change, Trump Tries to Stir a Backlash

In a statement on Twitter, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams called the incident “extremely disturbing.”

He called it an attempt to stoke "anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community."

The mannequin was removed and authorities launched an investigation.

“This type of act will not be tolerated by our agency or our community, and we will work together to hold those responsible accountable,” Williams said.

The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has spawned protests across the country and put focus on police brutality against Blacks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

POLICEJacksonvilleNew York Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us