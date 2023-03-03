Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later

A 65-year-old Florida man was found breathing minutes after he had been declared dead, officials say.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched to assist the man in a home in Pinellas County at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 15.

Phebe Maxwell told NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa that she and a friend were administering CPR to her father before the medics arrived. Shortly after they arrived, the medics pronounced the man dead, according to a statement from Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

Maxwell said she tried to tell the medics that her father was still breathing.

