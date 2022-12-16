Florida Man Gets Bitten by 9-Foot Alligator While Washing His Hands in a Pond, Police Say

A Florida man was seriously injured after being bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, The City of Sanibel said in a statement.

According to the Sanibel Police Department, the gruesome attack happened around 11:06 a.m., near a pond located at 2477 Periwinkle Way in the city of Sanibel just off Fort Myers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the man had been using a nearby pond to wash his hands when the alligator pounced and bit him, NBC's local affiliate WBBH-TV reported.

The man was then able to free himself and dial 911. Bystanders were able to apply a tourniquet to the man's arm, authorities said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was able to capture the gator later in the day. The large reptile measured 9 feet 2 inches long, WBBH-TV reported.

The man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury to his right forearm. He is expected to survive, officials said.