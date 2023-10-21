South Florida

Florida man finds iguana lurking inside his toilet bowl

The man called the trappers but the iguana slithered back down the pipes and got away.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man from Florida woke up to a shocking scene after he found an iguana inside of his toilet.

Video sent to our reporter Steve Litz, and can only be found on NBC6, shows the lizard hanging out in the man's bowl.

"I don't know if it was just looking for a spa day or what, but it's huge, and I don't know how it got there. So we're waiting on, like I said, animal control and once they remove it, I'll be a happy camper," the man says in the video.

The man told NBC6 that he called the trapper but that the iguana slithered back down the sewer system, the same way in which it came in.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Florida
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us