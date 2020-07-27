coronavirus pandemic

Florida Man Accused of Using Virus Relief Funds to Buy Lamborghini

David T. Hines, 29, of Miami, was charged with bank fraud

POLAND - 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration a Lamborghini logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors accused a Florida man Monday of fraudulently obtaining nearly $4 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and using some of the money to buy a Lamborghini.

David T. Hines, 29, of Miami, was charged with bank fraud in court documents unsealed Monday.

Federal agents seized the car, valued at $318,000, and $3.4 million from his bank accounts when he was arrested, the Justice Department said.

