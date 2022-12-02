Florida

Florida Doctor Accused of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In a Ditch

Eric Andrews Salata was found dead in a ditch Monday, a week after police arrested him at his Naples cosmetic procedure clinic

By Julianne McShane

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Florida doctor accused of raping his sedated patients was found dead this week in what has been ruled a suicide, officials said.

An officer found Eric Andrews Salata, 54, dead in a ditch Monday after authorities got a call for a welfare check about eight hours after his ankle monitor appeared to have been switched off, according to the incident report, which adds that a gun was found near his body.

A civil lawsuit will be brought against the estate of Eric Salata, pictured here, a doctor in Naples, Florida accused of raping victims at his cosmetic surgery clinic.
WBBH
A civil lawsuit will be brought against the estate of Eric Salata, pictured here, a doctor in Naples, Florida accused of raping victims at his cosmetic surgery clinic.

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, a Collier County sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Police arrested Salata on Nov. 21 at his clinic, the now-shuttered Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, after two women alleged he raped them while they received cosmetic medical treatments under sedation at the spa, Naples police said in a statement on Facebook.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us