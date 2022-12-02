Florida Doctor Accused of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In a Ditch

A Florida doctor accused of raping his sedated patients was found dead this week in what has been ruled a suicide, officials said.

An officer found Eric Andrews Salata, 54, dead in a ditch Monday after authorities got a call for a welfare check about eight hours after his ankle monitor appeared to have been switched off, according to the incident report, which adds that a gun was found near his body.

WBBH

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, a Collier County sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Police arrested Salata on Nov. 21 at his clinic, the now-shuttered Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, after two women alleged he raped them while they received cosmetic medical treatments under sedation at the spa, Naples police said in a statement on Facebook.

