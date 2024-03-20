‘Flexible burglar' caught doing yoga before allegedly robbing bakery

A woman in Australia was captured on surveillance video doing a full yoga flow before she allegedly broke into a bakery and stole several items.

According to a Facebook post shared by Phillippa's Bakery in Richmond, a borough in Melbourne, a burglary occurred at their headquarters on March 3. When staffers checked the surveillance camera footage, they saw a woman wearing all black doing yoga stretches in the parking lot before making her way into their bakery.

"Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in," the post read. "A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar."

The bakery told NBC News that the suspect stole an iPad, shoes, hot cross buns and croissants "that must have smelt too good" to resist.

Police have since arrested the 44-year-old woman on charges of theft and burglary.