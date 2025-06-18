What began as a sun-soaked summer outing for a Girl Scout troop of more than 100 girls in Western Pennsylvania quickly turned into an unforgettable trial of teamwork, courage — and mother nature’s fury.

NBC affiliate WPXI reports the incident occurred on June 17 in Ross Township, roughly 14 miles north of Pittsburgh, while the troop was attending an annual day camp at the park. A fast-moving storm brought over two and a half inches of rain to the area between late morning and early afternoon.

As water levels rose, the scouts sought shelter under a pavilion and used a horn to call for help. The downpour caused local creeks to overflow, making it unsafe for the girls to leave on their own.

“It just came pouring down like a curtain of water on yourself,” 10-year-old scout Bryn Belcher told WPXI. What was supposed to be an afternoon of hiking and laughter quickly turned into a moment she — and dozens of others — will not soon forget.

Ross Township police and fire crews responded, along with a swift-water rescue team. First responders formed a rope line to help escort the group out of the area. Some girls were carried through the water, while others held onto the line as they made their way across.

There were no injuries reported.

North Park, a popular county-owned recreational site, remains under evaluation as crews assess the extent of flooding. Officials have not announced any long-term closures.

Despite the scare, the Girl Scouts organization emphasized that the proper safety protocols were followed and that the first responders and Girl Scout staff were trained to handle emergencies like this.

Thanks to their swift action — and the coordinated efforts of first responders — every camper was safely returned home.