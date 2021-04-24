New Orleans

Five Shot on New Orleans' Famous Bourbon Street, Police Say

"None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this time," New Orleans police said Saturday morning

Members of the New Orleans Police Department help clear Bourbon Street on March 16, 2020.
Chris Graythen / Getty Images file

Five people were shot on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street early Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Bourbon Street just before 2 a.m. CT.

Emergency medical personnel rushed two of the injured victims to a local hospital, New Orleans police said. Two others arrived on their own.

The fifth victim was treated for their injuries at the scene.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

