Fishing crew misses out on over $3 million after marlin disqualified over ‘mutilation'

A fishing crew’s 600-pound catch of the day turned into a disqualification at a North Carolina competition over the weekend.

The crew of Sensation missed out on more than $3 million in prize money at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament after the 619.4-pound fish they caught was disqualified due to “mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal,” according to a statement from the tournament.

It took over six hours for the crew to reel in the marlin and bring it back to shore Saturday night, according to the tournament’s website. Once the crew hoisted the marlin up, it was clear that it had bite marks on its body.

The tournament made the disqualification official the following morning after consulting with biologists.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament follows IGFA rules regarding mutilated fish as outlined in Rule #23 in the Big Rock Official Rules,” the tournament wrote in its statement. “IGFA rules state that the following situation will disqualify a fish: ‘Mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh.’”

With Sensation’s catch disqualified, Sushi was named the winner with its 484.5-pound fish, beating out second-place Chasin (479.8 pounds) and C-Student (470.2 pounds).

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament dished out $5,835,075 in overall prize money. The Sensation crew would have been awarded $3.5 million for its catch, including over $700,000 for catching a marlin over 500 pounds. Instead, Sushi came away with $2,769,438 in earnings.

“It’s very disheartening,” Sensation owner Ashley Bleau said, via NBC affiliate WITN.

Bleau officially protested the results of the tournament, saying Big Rock is not an IGFA Tournament and that the mutilation rule is not applied uniformly. Prize money is put on hold until the protest is resolved.