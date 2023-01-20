space

First Native American Woman in Space Steps Out on Her First Spacewalk

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann has ventured out on her first spacewalk to expand the space station's power grid.

By Marcia Dunn

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan's Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX, becoming the first Native American woman in space. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

space Oct 19, 2022

NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann, 1st Native American Woman in Space, Awed by Mother Earth

NASA Oct 5, 2022

Russia's Lone Female Cosmonaut Launched to Space From US, Alongside First Native American Woman to Orbit Earth

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Wakata, Japan's spaceflight leader with five missions, also flew up on SpaceX. He helped build the station during the shuttle era.

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

The pair will depart the space station in another month or so.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

spaceNASA
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us