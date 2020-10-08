6 Charged in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation thwarted a plot to try to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court.

At least six men have been charged in connection to the alleged plan. The men are identified in court documents as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

All are from Michigan with the exception of Croft who is from Delaware, NBC News reports.

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the alleged plot. The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state's response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted. Gun-carrying protesters were a common sight on Michigan's Capitol at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted.

At least one member of a Michigan militia group who was involved in a Second Amendment rally at the Michigan statehouse in June was involved in the

Through electronic communications, two of the alleged conspirators “agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution,” the FBI said.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," according to the affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor, according to the FBI.

He said he wanted to try Whitmer for “treason” and would execute the plan before the Nov. 3 election, the government said.

Later, however, the group shifted to targeting the governor’s vacation home, the FBI said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to talk about the case. Whitmer is also expected to address Michiganders later Thursday, her office said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told NBC News more charges and arrests are expected in the case. "There's more to come," she said.